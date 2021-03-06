Brazilian FM Ernesto Araujo to land in Israel on Sunday

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo will arrive on Sunday in Israel for a diplomatic visit.

Participating in the official delegation will be two Brazilian Congress members, including Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is chairman of the Congress' Foreign Committee and the son of the country's President.

Minister Araujo will meet on Sunday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkeanzi (Blue and White) The two are expected to sign a cooperation agreement and give statements to the media.

Later during his visit, Min. Araujo will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and sources in the Israeli health system, to examine ways to cooperate on the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire visit will be conducted according to the Purple Badge rules and in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.