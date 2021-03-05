Missile strikes in northern Syria kill one person

Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border on Friday killed one person and injured at least eleven others, Reuters reported, citing Turkish state media and a source from the Turkish-backed faction that controls the region.

Explosions rocked local oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, sparking large fires, according to the report.

A source in the National Army, which controls swathes of northwest Syria where Turkish troops have a presence, said missile strikes had caused the blasts, wounding eleven people.

It remains unclear who carried out the strikes.

