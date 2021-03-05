Prince Philip transferred back to King Edward VII following 'successful procedure'

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred Friday from St Bartholomew's Hospital to the King Edward VII hospital for surgery on Monday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning."

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

Phillip, 99, is three months away from his 100th birthday.

He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16, on a precautionary basis, due to an infection. Later, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's hospital for treatment for a pre-existing heart condition, unrelated to coronavirus. There, he underwent testing and treatment, prior to being sent back to King Edward VII on Friday.