White House policy: No 'blank check' for Israel to pursue anti-American policies

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday released an Interim National Security Strategic Guidance document.

An excerpt dealing with the Middle East, from page 11 of the 24-page document, stated that the Biden administration "will maintain our ironclad commitment to Israel's security," while promising "to deter Iranian aggression and threats."

The interim guidance has been issued to convey Biden's vision for how America will engage with the world, and to provide guidance for departments and agencies to align their actions as the Administration begins work on a National Security Strategy, a White House statement said.

According to the document: "In the Middle East, we will maintain our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, while seeking to further its integration with its neighbors and resuming our role as promoter of a viable two-state solution."

"We will work with our regional partners to deter Iranian aggression and threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity, disrupt al-Qaeda and related terrorist networks and prevent an ISIS resurgence, address humanitarian crises, and redouble our efforts to resolve the complex armed conflicts that threaten regional stability.

"But we do not believe that military force is the answer to the region’s challenges, and we will not give our partners in the Middle East a blank check to pursue policies at odds with American interests and values.

"That’s why we have withdrawn U.S. support for offensive military operations in Yemen and backed UN efforts to end the war. Our aim will be to de-escalate regional tensions and create space for people throughout the Middle East to realize their aspirations."