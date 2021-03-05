New polls show Likud-led bloc unable to form coalition

A new poll published Friday morning by the Maariv newspaper's weekend edition found that the Likud party would retain its position as the Knesset's largest party, but drop from its current 36 seats to 27.

In second place is Yesh Atid, with 20 Knesset seats, followed by Yamina and New Hope with twelve seats each.

Yisrael Beytenu would win nine Knesset seats, and the Joint Arab List and Sephardic-haredi Shas would each win eight seats. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would retain its current strength, with seven seats.

Labor would win five seats, while the Religious Zionism party, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White, and Meretz would be the Knesset's smallest parties, with just four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the anti-Netanyahu group would win 62 Knesset seats, while the Likud-led bloc would win 46. Yamina, whose chairman MK Naftali Bennett has said his party will not sit under Yesh Atid's chair MK Yair Lapid, would receive twelve seats.

Another poll, by Israel Hayom and i24NEWS via Maagar Mochot showed that none of the blocs have 61 Knesset seats. In that poll, Likud lead with 29 seats, and Yesh Atid came in second with 17 seats.

New Hope would receive 11 Knesset seats, and Yamina would receive 10 seats, as would the Joint Arab List. Shas would receive eight seats, while UTJ and Yisrael Beytenu would receive seven seats each.

In that poll, Blue and White would receive five Knesset seats, and four parties - Religious Zionism, Labor, Meretz, and the Arab Ra'am, which split off from the Joint Arab List, would receive four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 58 Knesset seats, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 48. Yamina and Ra'am, neither of which have come out in clear support of either side, would have a total of 14 seats.

