Former UTJ MK: I had COVID-19, I was in the next world

Former United Torah Judaism MK Menachem Eliezer Moses revealed in an interview with Radio Kol Barama that he contracted coronavirus and was even hospitalized for a period.

"I had a very big miracle," he said. "I got coronavirus. I was anesthetized and connected to a respirator for ten days, I was not in this world. I cannot tell the general public what I saw in the next world during that time, I am prevented from telling. God did me a favor."

On the election campaign, Moses said: "I do not remember such a mess. Today the MKs are substandard. The standard in the Knesset has completely fallen. Once upon a time there were wise and prudent people - even though some of them did not observe all 613 commandments. I'm not part of it, I do not miss it. Today I am focusing on writing books."

4,143 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Israel on Wednesday. There are 699 patients in serious condition, of whom 224 are on respirators.

Since the start of the pandemic in Israel, 5,815 people have died. 4,859,948 Israelis have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. 3,576,379 have also received the second dose.