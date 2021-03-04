'Will China run out of people?' - Demographic crisis ahead
PolyMatter predict China, expected to overtake the US and every other world economy, will falter and practically disappear.
Tags: Demographics China
China's economic struggles
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...'Will China run out of people?' - Demographic crisis ahead
'Will China run out of people?' - Demographic crisis ahead
PolyMatter predict China, expected to overtake the US and every other world economy, will falter and practically disappear.
Tags: Demographics China
China's economic struggles
iStock
top