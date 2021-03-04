Austrian chancellor: World looks at Israel with admiration

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met in Jerusalem Thursday afternoon and agreed on the establishment of a joint vaccine research fund and the establishment of factories for the production and distribution of second-generation coronavirus vaccines.

The Danish prime minister called Israel's vaccination campaign "inspiring" while the Austrian chancellor said that "the world looks at Israel with admiration. Only with cooperation can the epidemic be eradicated."

Earlier, the three leaders visited a gym in Modi'in and closely observed the management of the coronavirus routine in Israel according to the green passport model.

"Many of the people here have already had a second vaccine dose," Netanyahu said. "We are getting to a point where we will end up vaccinating the older population over the age of 50, where there were almost 100% of the most serious cases and deaths. First, in order to reduce the burden on the hospitals, the older people have to be vaccinated."

The Prime Minister said that in about four to five weeks, all those aged 50 and over in Israel will be vaccinated. “In eight weeks we’ll finish vaccinating everyone in Israel over 16, except for those people who refuse to get vaccinated under any circumstances.”

"The route we are leading now, and this is what you see here in this gym, is the green passport which means that you do not wait until everyone is vaccinated, but can actually open the economy and the country with the green passport while at the same time progressing with the vaccines. This is what can be seen in Israel."

Netanyahu added: "I think we will have to wear masks for a while. We do not know about the mutations, there are different variants. I think we should continue, it's better to be careful. People will be more willing to wear masks if they feel they are coming back to life. It's a small price to pay."