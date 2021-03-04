Three children in southern Israel dead due to smoke inhalation

Three children, ages 1, 3, and 4, died Thursday morning after suffering severely from smoke inhalation in a Bedouin tent in the Negev town of Hura.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff called to the local clinic where the children had been taken performed CPR on the three and transferred them to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

However, the staff at Soroka was forced to declare their deaths.

Initial information provided to Israel's Fire and Rescue Services showed that the children had been harmed by a bonfire lit inside a tent. The fire was not reported to firefighting services.

MDA paramedic Shai Kadosh and senior MDA medic Amir Abu Siam said: "When we arrived at the clinic, they brought us into a room in which three children were lying: two girls, ages one and three, and a four-year-old boy, who were all unconscious, without heartbeats and not breathing, and showing signs of smoke and soot inhalation, after a fire broke out in their home.

"We joined the clinic staff and we continued performing advanced CPR, including providing special medications, assisted breathing, and compressions. We brought them to the mobile ICUs and transferred them quickly to the hospital, while continuing to perform advanced CPR, when they were in critical condition.

Israel Police have opened an investigation