Daughter of terror victim Ari Fuld gives birth to son

Tamar Bizli, the daughter of terror victim Ari Fuld, gave birth Wednesday to her firstborn son.

Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Tamar and her husband, Micha, saying: "Such excitement! Congratulations to the Fuld family. May this son be raised with the legacy of his grandfather, a hero of Israel. Tamar and Micha, may you merit to raise him with happiness and satisfaction, to Torah, marriage, and good deeds. And to you I say, 'In your blood you shall live.'"

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett wrote on Facebook: "Tamar, the daughter of Ari Fuld, obm, who was a hero of Israel and was murdered in a battle against a terrorist, has given birth to a son. In Israel joy and sorrow are mixed together. Faced with the terrorists' worship of death, we are people who love life."

"Congratulations to the happy parents and to the entire amazing Fuld family. 'In your blood, you will live.'"

Tamar's father, Ari, was murdered in a September 2018 terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. Though the terrorist stabbed Ari to death, Ari managed to fire at the terrorist, who was also shot by another civilian and a security guard.