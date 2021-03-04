Kobi Aflalo to sing at NBA event

The Washington Wizards will celebrate Jewish Heritage Night on Thursday, March 4, when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers, a statement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) read.

Prior to the game, renowned Israeli artist Kobi Aflalo will be singing the National Anthem. Aflalo will also be live on the team’s Israeli Instagram page on March 4 to discuss his upcoming performance.

Wizards forward Deni Avdija will address fans at home in English and Hebrew.

At the same time, video messages from the Israeli embassy, former NBA player Omri Casspi and players from the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball club and Israeli National Team will play throughout the game.

NBCSW will present the the Wizards Virtual Gameday, allowing fans to join in the Jewish Heritage Night celebration, learning Jewish Heritage fun facts and enjoying Israeli hit music played during timeouts by DJ Heat.

In addition to the NBA’s first Israeli Instagram account, the Wizards have a team website in Hebrew and were the first to launch an Israeli Twitter account