Gantz: Netanyahu will not hesitate to fire me

Alternate Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz spoke on Radio 103FM on Wednesday and discussed the situation of parties in the polls.

"The polls are very random. In all our polls, Blue and White is on its way to its sixth seat, we feel stable and committed to continuing our effort. We know what will happen if we are not in the next Knesset, nothing will stop Netanyahu. If it is up to him, he will not hesitate to fire me," Gantz said.

He responded to the decision of the International Criminal Court to launch a war crimes probe against Israel.

"This is a first-rate political legal paradox. The State of Israel is the only democratic state in the Middle East. We protect the State of Israel and its security, unlike our enemies who trample on human rights. In this situation, the court is investigating us. I have never heard such a paradox. We will continue to protect the citizens of Israel in as moral and legal a manner as required. This is a political incident."

Asked whether the opening of the skies and a large part of the economy can lead to Israel going into another lockdown, Gantz replied, "The coronavirus pandemic also has economic and social consequences. In light of the broad scope of immunization, we see a decrease in the rate of cases, as well as in the number of deaths. Therefore, we have seen fit to eventually advance to other channels as well."