Shaked on ICC: A miserable and anti-Semitic decision

MK Ayelet Shaked from the Yamina party spoke on Radio 103FM on Wednesday and responded to the International Criminal Court’s decision to probe alleged Israeli war crimes.

"The decision of the Court in The Hague is political, miserable and anti-Semitic. Instead of dealing with countries that actually violate human rights, they are harassing us. The basis of this investigation is completely political, not legal," said Shaked.

"The root of the problem is that we allowed the Palestinians to go to the court without having to pay a price for it. It should not have happened," she stressed. "Once the Palestinian Authority took such a serious step and turned to the court - they should not receive anything from us, not even half a vaccine, and certainly should not be given money."

Shaked commented on what is expected to happen following the upcoming election campaign, and on the chances that Naftali Bennett will be part of a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Unlike other parties, we are not obsessed with yes Bibi or no Bibi. We will do what is right for the State of Israel, and what we believe is right is to change the government. It has been three times that Netanyahu has failed to form a functioning government, and it is impossible to have an endless loop of an election campaign," she said.