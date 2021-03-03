Report: Trump considering 2024 run, advisers urge without Pence

Donald Trump is strongly considering a 2024 presidential run, and close advisers are urging he choose an alternative running mate to Mike Pence, people familiar with Trump's discussions reportedly told Bloomberg.

Advisers have reportedly talked about a Black or female running mate if Trump runs. Three "familiar with the matter" said Pence likely won't be Trump's running mate next time around.

According to the sources, there has still been no serious consideration of future VP candidates.

If Trump runs, however, he likely won't make an announcement until summer 2023, they added.