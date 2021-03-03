

Rav Shlomo Katz: We are here to learn new melodies Chassidic Tales with Rav Shlomo Katz: We are here to learn new niggunim. ,

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz

Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz shares an uplifting story about a Breslover Chassid who was drafted into the Russian army during a war between Russia and Japan and, while in the fields among the fighting one evening, he remembered Rebbe Nachman's teaching "to remember each of us is here to learn new songs, new niggunim. Wherever we find ourselves in the world, pick up on the melody of the town, of the city, of the place you are in," and so he did, and for that one night there was peace between the two sides. Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz shares an uplifting story about a Breslover Chassid who was drafted into the Russian army during a war between Russia and Japan and, while in the fields among the fighting one evening, he remembered Rebbe Nachman's teaching "to remember each of us is here to learn new songs, new niggunim. Wherever we find ourselves in the world, pick up on the melody of the town, of the city, of the place you are in," and so he did, and for that one night there was peace between the two sides.



top