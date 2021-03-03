Shocking Anti-Semitism in Bulgaria

“A few days ago, people came into the building and evicted the people praying there.”

For more than a decade, Rabbi Yosef Halperin and his family have dedicated their lives to bringing the remaining Jews of Varna, Bulgaria back to Judaism. And they’ve had hundreds of incredible success stories. Rabbi Halperin and his family have a warmth and passion that has drawn many unaffiliated Jews close to their heritage. But because of recent events, the focus of their mission is about to change completely.

Much to the community’s horror, the anti-Semitic Bulgarian government has granted permission to a local contractor to take the only remaining synagogue in Varna which was not destroyed in the holocaust and to turn it into something far from holy: A casino. Rabbi Halperin is doing everything in his power to stop them.

But he can’t do it alone.

“I know,” says Rabbi Shapiro, “the instant we close down the synagogue, all Jewish life in Varna will collapse. It will cause assimilation. We now have a window of opportunity in the next month, to purchase the building. This is a holy temple. Each one of us should give whatever he is able to redeem the only place to pray left in Varna. To preserve the past, and continue for the future.”

Rav Halperin’s message is clear: Unless we take a stand, the only remaining synagogue in Varna will be turned into a casino and all of Jewish life in Varna will be left standing on shaky ground. Right now, time is of the essence. Donors will be a part of this massive opportunity to help R’ Halperin rekindle Jewish life in Europe and to protect the one thing that Hitler tried to destroy. Donate here to save Varna’s only remaining synagogue which stands not just as a physical structure, but as a symbol of perseverance, a symbol of hope, and a symbol of Jewish life remaining alight in Europe for generations to come.