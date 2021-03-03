Newsweek: Sheba hospital is still one of the world’s top 10

For the 3rd consecutive year, Newsweek magazine has ranked Sheba Medical Center amongst the “Top 10 Best Hospitals in the World”, placing at #10 in 2021. The magazine’s annual “World’s Best Hospitals” survey, which debuted on the Newsweek.com site today, once again cited Sheba’s superior healthcare, as well as its medical innovation and cutting-edge research.

It should be noted that Sheba faced stiffer global competition, as the annual Newsweek/Statista ranking featured more countries and expanded from 1,000 hospitals in 2019 to 2,000 in 2021. Despite doubling the number of participating hospitals, Sheba still placed amongst the Top 10 in 2021.

"To be nominated and ranked amongst the Top 10 World’s Best Hospitals for three consecutive years, underscores Israel's image as a small country with world-class medicine and what we call, 'Sheba Global Impact.' This honor is also a testament to our dedicated staff, which has worked tirelessly to utilize cutting-edge medical treatments, treating patients from all walks of life during these challenging times, offering hope without boundaries. We are also honored to be Israel's #1 hospital as well," said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, CEO of Sheba Medical Center, the largest facility of its kind in Israel and the Middle East region.

Sheba is located on a 200-acre campus and is home to 11 of Israel’s national health centers, 4 hospitals, 2 institutes (Heart & Cancer), expansive research laboratories 159 medical departments and clinics, as well as diverse educational facilities.