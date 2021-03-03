Israeli public figures responded to the ICC announcement that it would investigate Israel for alleged war crimes in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Professor Eugene Kontorovich, Director of International Law at the Jerusalem-based Kohelet Policy Forum said the ICC's opening of the investigation "is entirely unjustified - and predictable, given its longstanding lawless bias against the Jewish state."

"The Prosecutor today makes a mockery of international criminal law," he added, accusing the court of becoming a "judicial arm of the U.N. anti-Israel echo chamber."

"The Prosecutor treats Jews building houses as an 'atrocity crime' - while she has taken no action against the hundreds of thousands of Russian and Turkish settlers in Ukraine and Cyprus, both of which , unlike Israel are actual ICC member states. This shows she is not applying law, but politics."

Gideon Saar, chair of New Hope and candidate for prime minister, commented, "The ICC has allowed itself to be hijacked by sponsors of terror. This is a shameful day for the cause of justice. A government led by me will work with our allies and friends around the world to defend our moral army, and brave soldiers who risk their lives to keep us safe."

Brigadier General (ret.) Amir Avivi, Director of Habithonistim, a group of 1,800 retired Israeli generals, officers and Mossad operatives, said, “Anti-Semitism is alive and well in The Hague. The ICC decision will only strengthen the resolve of the Israeli security forces to fight harder to defend the Jewish people. When Israel is singled-out in the international community it reminds us why we so desperately needed a Jewish State 80 years ago. Never again will the Jewish people apologize for fighting to stay alive.”