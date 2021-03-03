Jordan's FM to Ashkenazi: Normalization cannot replace 'two-state solution'

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned Israel on Tuesday that recent normalization deals between the Jewish state and Arab countries could not replace a two-state solution to the Palestinian Arab issue, AFP reported.

"Peace accords signed by Israel and Arab countries, including the peace treaty with Jordan, cannot be a substitute for the resolution of the Palestinian question," Safadi said in a statement following a meeting at the Allenby Crossing with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"There is no alternative to a two-state solution as a route to a just and comprehensive peace," he added.

Safadi reiterated that a "just and comprehensive peace" would require "an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital", according to the statement from his ministry.

He also stressed "the need to stop constructing and expanding (Israeli) settlements, demolishing (Palestinian) homes, and other illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution and all chances of reaching just peace -- without which the region will not enjoy security and stability."

Tuesday’s meeting marked the third time that Safadi and Ashkenazi have met in recent months.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but has been critical of Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

The Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.