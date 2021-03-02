Israel demands UN condemn Iranian attack on civilian ship

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote to Security Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield demanding that the council take action following the bombing of an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

"I am writing to express the Government of Israel’s grave concern over the ongoing malign activities of the Iranian regime in the Gulf of Oman, which threaten to destabilize the Middle East and pose a great threat to international peace and security," Erdan wrote.

"On 25 February 2021, an Israeli owned cargo vessel HELIOS RAY, en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore, was attacked by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) in international waters near the Gulf of Oman. The IRGC attached an explosive device to the vessel that caused severe damage forcing the ship to return to the port of Dubai to ensure the safety of the crew.

"This is not the first time Iran has threatened the safety of international shipping and conducting attacks on civilian vessels in recent times. In early January 2021, the IRGC seized a South Korean flagged tanker in the Gulf waters and detained its crew. In May 2019, four commercial vessels were attacked and severely damaged by the IRGC in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, east of the port of Fujairah.

"These and other repeated Iranian and Iranian-sponsored terrorist attacks at sea not only jeopardize the safety and security of international shipping in flagrant violation of international conventions and norms relating to maritime safety and navigation, but also constitute blatant and repeated violations of the United Nations Charter and of Security Council Resolutions.

"Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s unceasing malign activities and has highlighted these violations in numerous calls to the international community and letters to the United Nations Security Council, providing concrete, verified and documented evidence of the Iranian regime’s reckless and illicit behavior in the Middle East and beyond.

"This and previously reported attacks prove yet again that Iran will use any means to destabilize the region while continuing to fail to live up to its own obligations under international law. I urge the Security Council to condemn the Iranian violations of the United Nations Charter and hold the Iranian regime responsible for this attack and for destabilizing the region," Erdan concluded.