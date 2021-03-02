'We still haven't ruled out imposing a 4th lockdown'

As the Israeli government moves forward with the reopening of the economy, a top health official is warning that the recent increase in COVID infection rates could necessitate new restrictions on public activity, and possibly even a fourth lockdown.

Prof. Hezy Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, spoke with Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, following the government decision Monday night to resume in-person learning for the entire education system in towns with low or medium infection rates, and to reopen hotels, restaurants, and event halls for Israelis with Green Passports.

“We need to be very cautious,” Levy said. “We hope that there won’t be a need to go backwards, after what we saw during the Purim holiday.”

Levy accused ministers of moving forward with the reopening of the economy due to political considerations, and warned that Israel may have to impose a fourth lockdown.

“All of these deliberations are being influenced and impacted by the panic of election season. Without a doubt, the ministers are sitting around making decisions based on each one’s political considerations, including based on their own agendas. A fourth lockdown still hasn't been ruled out.”