IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt on Egyptian border

IDF soldiers thwarted a drug smuggling attempt on the Egyptian border earlier Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when IDF lookouts identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle drugs from Egyptian territory.

IDF fighters who were operating in the area thwarted the smuggling attempt and seized about 80 kilograms of drugs worth an estimated one and a half million shekels that were transferred to the Israel Police.

In a similar incident a month ago, IDF lookouts identified a number of suspects who tried to smuggle drugs from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory. IDF fighters arrived at the scene and arrested five suspects.

The fighters thwarted the smuggling and seized dozens of bags containing drugs worth millions of shekels.

The suspects and drugs were transferred to the Israel Police.