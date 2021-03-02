Report: Mossad chief and IDF Chief of Staff clashed over response to Iranian attack

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi clashed over what the response to the Iranian attack on a ship owned by an Israeli firm in the Gulf of Oman should look like.

Channel 12 News reported that a sensitive discussion on the issue was held on Sunday night with the participation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief Cohen and Chief of Staff Kochavi.

During the meeting, according to the report, Cohen demanded a bold, outside-the-box response in the face of Iran's daring act. The Chief of Staff, on the other hand, argued that the response should be in a moderate and immediate manner and in such a way that he would not increase tensions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded to the report by saying that the IDF does not comment on the content of classified discussions.

On Sunday, according to foreign reports, Israeli warplanes attacked Iranian targets near Damascus, Syria.

The alleged attack appeared to target an area south of the Syrian capital, where Iranian forces and the militias supported by them have been operating in recent years.