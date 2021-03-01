Oded Ravivi clashes with B'Tselem, Adalah representatives: Painting reality far from truth

Efrat Council head Oded Revivi today participated in filming for the Haaretz newspaper conference, despite many calls he received to boycott it, which was also attended by representatives of organizations that delegitimize the State of Israel and the IDF.

In his opening remarks, Revivi explained his participation, "I came despite the calls and requests for a boycott. I am unwilling to be boycotted and I am unwilling to boycott others. I came because the truth must be told."

Revivi later confronted representatives of B'Tselem and Adalah, who also participated in the conference, and attacked them for trying to cast doubt on the existence of a democratic Israel.

"Israel is a model democracy," Revivi stated, "you paint a reality that is far from the truth, does not exist, and from it you try to create a world of black and white in a reality that is complex.

"In my 30 years in the IDF, regular and in reserve, I have only twice encountered purity of arms offences, of damage to property. I made sure they were interrogated, put on trial. These are the norms. Why do you not insist that those who sin are the minority within the minority?" the Council head wondered