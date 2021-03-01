Har Hevron resident: 'Our security is forfeit and no one cares'

Residents of the Har Hevron Regional Council on Monday morning held a demonstration at the Tarqumiyah Crossing, demanding that the government ensure security near the separation wall.

"There's complete chaos and we're all suffering from it," Council head Yochai Demeri said.

Thousands of Palestinian Authority Arabs enter Israel each day through gaps in the security fence, causing enormous traffic jams, and worse, upsetting the security of Israel's citizens in Judea and Samaria and around the country.

"Our security is forfeit, and no one cares," said Jacklyn Amar, a resident of Adora. "We see here, every morning, how people cross into here without anyone examining them to see whether they are bringing in coronavirus or any other security issue."

"What's going on here is chaos created by a lack of governance, and we all suffer from it," said Demeri, who participated in the demonstration. "Even the workers who cross into here via this path are forced to walk on the road, and things get completely out of hand."

He called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blie and White) to "invest in regulating the crossings, in the infrastructure, parking, and public transportation, which will allow a safe passage for everyone using the road."