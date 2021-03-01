'We might need to get vaccinated every six months'

Israel is considering massively expanding its vaccination program, with the possibility it will expand the mandate of the Green Passport system beyond the initial six-month period, with those participating receiving the COVID vaccine every six months.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal’s Efi Triger in an interview released Monday morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said it may be necessary for Israelis to get vaccinated twice this year, adding that Israel is in talks with pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna for additional mass purchases of COVID vaccines.

“Within one year, we may need to get vaccinated twice, so we’re in talks with Pfizer and Moderna for the establishment of a vaccine factory in Israel,” said Netanyahu.

“We’re negotiating with Pfizer and Moderna to sign an agreement to purchase vaccines which are also suitable against the new mutations. If we need to vaccinate every citizen in Israel twice a year, it will require a total of 36 million vaccines.”

The Green Passport system, which limits access to some venues to Israelis with valid vaccination certificates or certificates of recovery from the coronavirus, may be extended beyond the initial six-month period, Netanyahu added.

“We are preparing for the possibility of renewing the Green Passport system every six months. It is possible that the coronavirus could come back, and we’ll see endless suffering from lockdowns, more infections, and more death.”

If reelected next month, Netanyahu said that his “primary mission will be to bring 36 million more vaccines over the next year.”