Former COVID-19 patients can get vaccinated with one dose

The Ministry of Health has approved those recovered from COVID-19 to be vaccinated with a single dose of vaccine, to avoid wasting doses.. Although the Ministry of Health has already recommended vaccinating people recovering from the virus if more than three months have passed, the decision had not yet been formally implemented. Today’s decision is likely a singular occurrence, not a policy change.

Channel 12 estimates that there are about 600,000 former patients in Israel, of whom about 400,000 are over the age of 16 and therefore can be vaccinated. Some were already contacted to be vaccinated for fear of wasting a dose; those who were not can still reach out to their local health care center and ask if any doses are available.