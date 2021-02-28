DM Gantz signs order declaring PFLP front group a terror organization

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz signed an order declaring "Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity" also known as Samidoun, as a terrorist organization, on the recommendation of the National Headquarters for Economic Warfare against Terrorism and the Shabak.

Samidoun was declared a terrorist organization for being part of the "Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine" (PFLP), and was established by its activists in 2012. Its representatives operate in many countries in Europe and North America and it is headed by Khaled Barakat, a senior member of the PFLP abroad, who has been involved in the establishment of military cells and encouraging terror activity in Judea and Samaria and abroad.

The organization's formal purpose is to assist Palestinian Arab prisoners in their "struggle" to be released from prison, but in practice it serves as a front for the PFLP abroad.

The organization also plays a leading and significant role in propaganda campaigns conducted by the PFLP against Israel, mobilizes resources and activists and disseminates the teachings of the PFLP, complementing the violent terror activity conducted by the PFLP against Israel.

"Defense Minister Gantz and defense officials will continue to take steps to thwart and enforce the law against attempts by the PFLP terrorist organization and the bodies acting on its behalf to harm state security," Gantz's office said in a statement.