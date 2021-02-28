'The Israel-Germany relationship is broad and intensive'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Dr. Susanne Wasum-Rainer, ambassador of Germany to Israel, at the new Arutz Sheva studio in Jerusalem.

Wasum-Rainer discussed the Israel-Germany relationship, calling it "extremely broad and intensive. There is basically no field of possible cooperation that is left out, including military cooperation."

"It is amazing how German soldiers are being trained in Israel and Israeli soldiers are participating in exercises in Germany. Science is a very important field as well."

At the same time, Wasum-Rainer noted that Germany has long held a position of opposition to Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria and parts of Jerusalem.

"Germany has held this position for a long time, basically since 1967 after the Six Day War. Our political opinions are based on binding resolutions of the Security Council on humanitarian law, on legal basis [...] that we don't recognize these areas to be Israeli, but we ask for a negotiated solution.

"We think a permanent solution needs cooperation of all sides of the conflict. Our feeling is that the two state solution would be the most doable solution for this conflict. As long as we are not there, we have the position that we don't recognize unilateral steps."

Asked when Germany planned to move its embassy to Jerusalem, Wasum-Rainer replied that "We don't know yet. We are just moving into a brand-new embassy building in Tel Aviv."