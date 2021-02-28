Kinneret level half a meter below upper red line

The level of the Sea of ​​Galilee has risen by an additional 2 centimeters over the weekend, and this morning, Sunday, the level of the northern lake is 209 meters, and 30 centimeters below sea level.

The current level of the Sea of ​​Galilee is only half a meter lower than the upper red line that marks a full Sea of ​​Galilee, but in view of the approaching end of the rainy season, the chances of reaching the upper red line this year are low.

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy. During the day there may be drizzle, and temperatures will drop. At night it will be partly cloudy. During the night, light local rain will begin to fall in the north and center of the country.

Tomorrow the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Local rains are expected in the north and center of the country. There will be another slight drop in temperatures.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to clear. In the north of the country and on the coastal plain, local rains are still expected, mostly light.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Local rains are expected in the north and center of the country and there may be singular thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly.