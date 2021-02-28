Report: Gantz had secret meetings with King Abdullah of Jordan

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and King Abdullah of Jordan recently held a secret meeting in Amman following a series of meetings held between the two recently, according to newspaper Yediot Ahronot.

According to the report, in a Zoom conversation that Gantz had with activists last Friday, he hinted: "I have continuous and ongoing contact with the Jordanian king and other Jordanian officials. I believe that dozens of collaborations can be reached. The relations with Jordan are a great asset, and they could be a thousand times better."

Gantz said of Netanyahu that he is "an unwanted figure there, his presence interferes with advancing relations."

It should be noted that Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has also met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safdi twice in recent months.

Gantz referred to the explosion that hit a cargo ship owned by an Israeli businessman and has been attributed to Iran and said, "We cannot agree that Iran will reach a nuclear military capability, and we are acting politically, economically and of course security-wise to prevent it."

He criticized the prime minister's conduct, saying, "In recent days I have seen Netanyahu attribute the treatment of Iran to himself - he is confused. Security is not Bibi's private matter, just as the vaccines the State of Israel has are not his private property. There are many bodies that are partners in building our ability against Iran - the Mossad, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council and, of course, the IDF and the defense establishment."