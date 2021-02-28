Bennett: I will not transfer power to the left

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett clarified in an interview with Channel 12’s Ofira & Bercovic show that he does not rule out forming a coalition with Yair Lapid.

"I will replace Netanyahu in a government headed by the national camp. I have no problem with Lapid being in the government," he said.

Bennett was asked if he would have any problems being in a coalition in which Gideon Sa’ar serves as Prime Minister and replied, "I am not going to disqualify him, I am not concerned about the position but rather about the direction of the government. I am going to use the power I have to replace Netanyahu, but I am not transferring power to the left. There are 80 seats on the right, the fight is within the national camp and not a fight between the ‘only Bibi’ cult and the ‘anyone but Bibi’ cult.”

On Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he said, "I want to replace him if the public gives me the power to do so. He should be replaced because he failed, not because of the Balfourists and their submarines."

"I do not want the extremists, I want to bring in Sa’ar and Lapid who are definitely partners, as well as [Avigdor] Liberman and the members of the Likud - that's how we will come from the center and form a national government. I will not transfer the power to the left and I will not join those who hated Bibi already in 1996."

Asked if he would be in a government with the haredim, Bennett said, "I have no problem with the haredim being partners but not the landlords. I do not boycott them, we need to take care of them. I brought forth a plan on how to give up on mandatory army enlistment for a certain period while integrating them into the economy."