Israeli man spied on Iron Dome defense system for Hamas

An Israeli-Arab man has been indicted for spying on Israel’s missile defense network on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Friday morning.

Muhammed Abu-Adara, a 43-year-old Bedouin man living in the central Israeli city of Rehovot, was arrested recently on suspicion of working for a terrorist organization.

On Friday, Abu-Adara was indicted for membership in a terrorist organization and planning to transfer information to an enemy organization.

Abu-Adara is the son of a Gazan Arab woman and an Israeli-Arab father, and is married to a woman who grew up in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

According to the Shin Bet, Abu-Adara took advantage of his family ties in the Gaza Strip and his ability to travel between the coastal enclave and Israel in order to collect information on behalf of Hamas.