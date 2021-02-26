4.65 million Israelis have received first dose of COVID vaccine

Fully one half of Israel’s population has received at least one dose of the two-dose COVID vaccine thus far, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday.

As of Friday morning, 4.65 million people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, or roughly 50% of Israel’s total population of 9.25 million.

Of those, 3.275 million have received the second dose of the vaccine as well.

According to a report released by the Military Intelligence Directorate on Friday, despite the progress in vaccinating the population, an increase in the infection rate is expected in the coming days, following a slowing in the decline of the infection rate over the past few days.

The infection coefficient rose to 0.97 Friday, prompting the MID to recommend against further steps to reopen the economy.

“We’re starting Purim this morning with the joy of the holiday mixed in with concern over the coronavirus,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. “Yesterday two young people ages 24 and 26, who were sick with the coronavirus, died. Most of the public understands. I want to call out to the small group of people who can harm all of us. Enough. Leave the parties until after the coronavirus.”

The government has imposed nightly curfews during the Purim holiday, requiring that Israelis remain at home or within 1,000 meters of home from the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. overnight between Thursday to Friday, Friday to Saturday, and Saturday to Sunday. The curfew also prohibits people from visiting or staying over at friends or relatives homes during the times listed above.