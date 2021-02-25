New poll shows Right-wing blocat 56 seats

Camille Fox and Channel 13 published a new poll tonight (Thursday) that predicts 56 seats to the Likud/haredi block. The Likud is the largest party in Israel with 27 seats, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party wins 18 seats. New Hope, led by Gideon Sa'ar receives 13 seats, and Yamina led by Naftali Bennett wins 11 seats. The joint list will have eight seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism receive seven seats each, Yisrael Beyteinu gets six seats, the Labor Party wins six seats, Meretz five, and the Ra’am party will have four.

The Blue and White party is hovering near the minimum percentage for getting into the Knesset. Religious Zionism, led by Betzalel Smotrich, is predicted to have four seats as well. The Economic Party, led by Prof. Yaron Zelicha, wins 1.7% of the vote and does not pass the minimum threshold.

The poll was conducted on February 25 and included 787 respondents, 603 of them in the Jewish population and 184 in Arab population centers. The survey was conducted online by the Midgam Institute under the supervision of Dr. Ariel Ayalon. The survey in the Arab sector was conducted by Stat-Net under the management of Yosef Maklada. The statistical error is 3.5%.