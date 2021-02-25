International community views Israel as COVID 'case study'
World leaders, even MSM looking to Israel as they attempt to solve the Corona pandemic.
Tags: Israel Coronavirus Vaccination
Vaccinations at the MDA caravan
Magen David Adom spokesperson
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYInternational community views Israel as COVID 'case study'
International community views Israel as COVID 'case study'
World leaders, even MSM looking to Israel as they attempt to solve the Corona pandemic.
Tags: Israel Coronavirus Vaccination
Vaccinations at the MDA caravan
Magen David Adom spokesperson
top