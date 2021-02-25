Rabbi Kenneth Brander: Helping Agunot and spreading the light of Purim

On the occasion of Yom HaAguna, International Aguna Day, Arutz Sheva speaks with Rabbi Kenneth Brander. Rabbi Brander is the President and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone which includes the Yad La’isha Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center.

In a special interview in the new Arutz Sheva TV studio in Jerusalem, Rabbi Brander addresses the continued challenge facing agunot in Jewish society and halachic approaches necessary to address the crisis.

Rabbi Brander also discusses his organization’s plans for Purim activities across Israel in the continuing shadow of the coronavirus.