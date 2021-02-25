For the first time, Gulf Jews will celebrate Purim together

For the first time, the Jewish communities of the six Gulf countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - will celebrate Purim together.

The event will include a keynote speech by Dr. Sh. Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-existance in Bahrain.

Thoufeek Zakriya, the Arabic-Hebrew calligrapher living in Dubai, will take part in the event, creating a piece of Purim artwork live.

Purim Megillah (Scroll of Esther) will be read by the Rabbi of AGJC, Rabbi Elie Abadie.

"When we began creating the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, our vision was to create a people-to-people network of Jews in the Gulf who are developing Jewish life in the region. With this in mind, it was important for us to kick off with an event right away and what better time to do so than for Purim," said Ambassador Houda Nonoo.



“As we prepared for this event, it was very important to us that we incorporate elements of interfaith and co-existence which is what makes the Gulf so unique and special.

"On behalf of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, we would like to wish you all a chag sameach (happy holiday) and we look forward to celebrating Purim with you," the statement concluded.

Arutz Sheva will be streaming the event on Thursday night, and those who would like to join directly can register on the AGJC site.