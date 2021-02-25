Matanot l’evyonim: Do the mitzvah here

As Purim begins in Israel, Jews around the world are preparing to do the mitzvah of “matanot l’evyonim” (giving gifts to the needy). We have three suggestions of reputable organizations to donate charity to this year, each with its own specific mission. All funds will be distributed on the day of the Purim, in keeping with the strictest understanding of the mitzvah (commandments):

Vaad HaRabbanim

Vaad HaRabbanim is one of the most well-respected charity organizations in Israel, and has been since it was founded by Rav Elyashiv & Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach over 20 years ago. Thousands of poor families receive help from Vaad HaRabbanim each year, and every Purim the biggest rabbis in Israel (including Rav Chaim Kanievsky, the Belzer Rebbe, Rav Shteinman zt”l, and more) show their public support by contributing to the Vaad’s fund.

This year, on the day of the Fast of Esther, a group of emissaries sent by Rav Chaim Kanievsky will be praying at the tomb of Esther & Mordechai in Iran for all donors. Rav Elbaz has also put his name on the campaign and urges donors to join him in this essential cause. Families receiving help this year include immigrants, a man who is paralyzed, and another who is ill and struggling to support 11 children.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE MATANOT L’EVYONIM TO VAAD HARABBANIM

Darchei Miriam

Darchei Miriam is an Israel-based organization which helps families battling cancer. Those who have not personally seen cancer up close may not realize that in addition to a family member suffering through physical pain, the family is often weighed down by debt and lack of income, and experiences poverty as well. From rides to the hospital to discounts on expensive medical procedures, Darchei Miriam helps take the financial burden off of families so that they can focus on the most important thing: their health.

Many adults and children who are battling cancer will spend Purim in isolation this year, as being exposed to crowds carries a higher risk. Several families who have lost the income of a parent with cancer have now also lost the second parent’s income due to coronavirus-related layoffs & lockdowns. These families need help more than ever.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE MATANOT L’EVYONIM TO DARCHEI MIRIAM

Refuah L’Yisrael

Refuah L’Yisrael is an initiative started within the Shtefanesht community to help those who have families devastated by COVID-19. The group made headlines last month for their successful efforts to save lives by distributing free oxygen machines to patients fighting the virus from home. As we all know from reading the news, however, the war is not yet over.

Right now, hundreds of families have loved ones in the coronavirus wards fighting for their lives. Countless others have recovered from the disease but now experience debilitating after effects. The result is not just a health crisis, but a financial one. The loss of the income of those who are sick has plunged many into dangerous situations: unable to pay rent, unable to afford groceries.

Tragically, many have lost their parents to the virus. Large families of orphans are struck by tragedy with nowhere yet to turn. Matanot l’evyonim is an old custom, but the effects of coronavirus are the defining crisis of this year.

CLICK HERE TO GIVE MATANOT L’EVYONIM TO REFUAH L’YISRAEL