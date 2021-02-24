Netanyahu: We aim to open the economy completely in April

Tonight, Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a special statement from Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer ahead of Purim, in which he also listed the five stages until the full opening of the economy after the closure.

According to Kan, the five stages of the outline are:

"1. Green Passport, stage 1 - 2. Opening education in a graded manner - 3. Green Passport, stage 2 in the second week of March - 4. Completion of vaccinating the entire population above age 16 at the end of March - 5. Complete opening in April."

"Last Purim there was a dangerous outbreak that infected the masses. We had to close the country. It must not be repeated this Purim, we are all commanded to keep the rules," Netanyahu said.

Referring to the issue of vaccines, he said, "Do not believe Fake News, go get vaccinated. The virus is the foreign and unnatural body that attacks the body. The vaccines are the defense. There are more than a million adult Israelis who have not been vaccinated once. All over the world citizens are waiting for vaccines, in the state of Israel the vaccines are waiting for the citizens. The vaccines save and prolong life."

Netanyahu said, "We aim to reach 6,200,000 vaccinated - we are 1,200,000 people away. We must close the gap in order to open the country back up."

He listed five stages that begin on Purim and end at the end of March in order to bring about a full return to routine. "We aim to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of March - and open the economy fully in April."

The statement was also attended by the Ministers of Health and Internal Security, the Commissioner of Police, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, the Corona Commissioner, the Head of Public Health Services, the Director General of MDA and the heads of the Health Clinics.