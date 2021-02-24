Poll: Likud 29, Yesh Atid 18, Yamina 11

The right-wing bloc and the bloc of parties committed to unseating Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remain virtually tied, with a small lead for the ‘Never Bibi’ bloc, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Kantar polling agency Tuesday and published on Kan Wednesday morning, if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 59 seats – down from 62 seats in the previous Kantar poll, released on February 9th.

The left-wing – Arab bloc is projected to win 41 seats, up from 38 in the previous poll, while the two right-of-center parties committed to unseating Netanyahu – Yisrael Beytenu and New Hope – received a combined 20 seats.

The Likud remains the frontrunner, despite losing seven of its 36 seats, falling to 29 mandates.

Yesh Atid comes in second with 18 seats, followed by the New Hope with 13 and the rightist Yamina with 11.

The Join Arab List has stabilized, holding at nine seats after plunging six mandates in the polls from its current 15 in the 23rd Knesset.

The United Arab List (Ra’am), which split from the Joint Arab List, failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats, with United Torah Judaism getting seven.

Yisrael Beytenu is projected to receive seven seats, followed by Labor with six.

The far-left Meretz party, the Blue and White party, and the rightist Religious Zionist party all narrowly cleared the threshold with four seats each.