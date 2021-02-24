Report: Israeli and Saudi officials discussed Biden policy on Iran

Officials from Saudi Arabia and Israel recently held telephone calls, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the discussions centered around Saudi Arabia's concern about the change of administration in the United States and its fear of the Biden Administration's policy.

Saudi Arabia, like Israel, is troubled by the Biden Administration's position on the Iran nuclear deal and is also concern by the Biden Administration's criticism of human rights in the kingdom.

In recent years there have been reports of secret contacts between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which the Saudis have denied.

Saudi officials have repeatedly stressed that while the country backs full normalization with Israel, a peace deal with the Palestinian Authority that results in a Palestinian state must come first.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly held a secret meeting in November in which they discussed the possibility of normalizing relations between their two countries.

Subsequent reports said the Crown Prince pulled back from a normalization deal with Israel largely because of the US election result.

Saudi Arabia has been critical of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, describing it as a "flawed agreement".

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the agreement, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. Last week, the White House said that the US has accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.