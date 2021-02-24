Fauci: Israel is doing an extraordinarily good job

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, on Tuesday praised Israel’s vaccination campaign in an interview with i24NEWS.

Fauci said that the effect of vaccines in the United States has yet to be seen, compared to Israel which does a particularly good job regarding the percentage of those vaccinated.

“I don’t think that the vaccine itself is having a major impact because we haven’t that large a percentage of people vaccinated yet. We’re getting better and better as the days go by,” he said.

“In contrast, Israel – regarding the percentage of their population that’s vaccinated – is doing an extraordinarily good job,” added Fauci.

Last week, Fauci cited the success of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as proof of the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“When you look at the amount of vaccinations per hundred people — mainly how many vaccinations were given per hundred people —Israel is way up there, with 78 doses per 100 people, compared to the United States, which is 16.7 doses per 100 people. So we have been hearing and seeing in the press that Israel has a remarkable diminution in cases associated with the efficiency of their vaccine,” Fauci said during a press briefing.