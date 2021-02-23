Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized with multiple leg injuries following a car crash in California Tuesday.

The crash occurred in Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles, when Woods' car rolled over. The sports superstar had to be removed from the vehicle using special machinery to cut him out.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the LA County Sherriff's Department said in a statement. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said he suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was currently underdoing surgery. The extent of Woods' injuries was not disclosed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A source told TMZ that authorities do not suspect alcohol was a factor.