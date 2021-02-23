Gantz: Netanyahu trades in vaccines Israelis paid for

Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to transfer coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

"The fact that Netanyahu trades in the vaccines of Israeli citizens who paid for them with their tax money without account, shows that he thinks he is running a kingdom and not a state. Such a move requires discussion and approval," Ganz said.

He said, "Only an urgent security, political or medical need can justify such a move and Netanyahu must present it to the public or at least approve it in the relevant forums."

According to media reports, Israel will transfer vaccines to countries around the world in exchange for their transferring their embassies or diplomatic missions to Jerusalem. Honduras, which recently moved its embassy, ​​will be the first to receive 5,000 vaccines from Israel's stock. A plane from Honduras will arrive in Israel to collect the vaccines.

Guatemala is also expected to receive 5,000 vaccines from Israel followed by the Czech Republic with a similar amount. This is in exchange for their diplomatic support and the transfer of the diplomatic missions.