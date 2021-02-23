Miriam Peretz - Israel's next president?

Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz today spoke to Arutz Sheva about the need for unity, and why she says Jews in Israel have much to learn from the Diaspora about connecting to Jewish identity.

She also spoke about the possibility of becoming a candidate for Israel's presidency. "I hear these voices," she says. "I'll wait for the election. After the election, I pray to Hashem, to teach me the way, what to choose. And if it is the way that Hashem wants me to be there, I will be there," she concluded.