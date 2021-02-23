Pompeo: We knew Kerry was trying to undermine us on Iran
Pompeo tells Fox News that Trump administration was aware Kerry, other Democrats were contacting top Iranian diplomats.
Pompeo and Netanyahu
Ron Przysucha / U.S. State Department
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityPompeo: We knew Kerry was trying to undermine us on Iran
Pompeo: We knew Kerry was trying to undermine us on Iran
Pompeo tells Fox News that Trump administration was aware Kerry, other Democrats were contacting top Iranian diplomats.
Pompeo and Netanyahu
Ron Przysucha / U.S. State Department
top