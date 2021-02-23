Right-wing alliance reestablished

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the leaders of the Religious Zionism and the haredi parties signed an agreement under which they will not enter into separate coalition negotiations after the Knesset elections next month, Channel 12 News reported.

The chairman of the coalition and the Likud faction, MK Miki Zohar, said following the report on the renewal of the right-wing bloc, "The unification of the right-wing bloc is important for the victory of the right."

"We were and we are united, they will not be able to separate us. We will work together for the people of Israel, the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel," Zohar added.

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized Netanyahu following the report of the reestablishment of the right-wing alliance.

"Netanyahu is once again establishing a Messianic haredi bloc with Litzman, Deri, Smutritz and Ben Gvir. Gideon, Yair, and Naftali, instead of bowing to Deri and Litzman, join my initiative and commit to forming a Zionist and liberal government without Shas and United Torah Judaism," he tweeted, adding "And what about [Mansour] Abbas?"