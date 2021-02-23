Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: 70% of adult Israelis have been vaccinated

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Tuesday morning said that 70% of Israelis over age 16 have been vaccinated.

"The good news: Over 70% of Israeli citizens over age 16 have been vaccinated - 4,456,000 people, of whom 3,076,000 have received the second dose as well," Edelstein said.

"The less good news: Mass infection parties have been planned for us. Therefore, we will act to impose a night curfew and drastically reduce public transportation over the Purim holiday.

"These guidelines have been written in blood - keep them!" he urged.

On Monday night, the Health Ministry proposed a plan which would impose nighttime curfews from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. between Thursday and Sunday. The plan would restore the restriction on travel, barring Israelis from going more than 1,000 meters from their homes and would close all businesses during the curfew hours.