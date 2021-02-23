Ex-COVID Czar: By June we'll be finished with the coronavirus

Israel is nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic, former coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu said at a conference hosted by Yediot Aharanot.

Gamzu admitted that Israel could have handled the pandemic and ensuing economic and social crisis better, but expressed optimism that the pandemic will be over by the middle of the year.

“We have to say the truth: We could have succeeded more. In difficult situations we are judged by how we come together as communities. Social gaps end up creating gaps in enforcement. I say put this on the table now, don’t fear, as a country or as a government, to say that there we have a problem.”

“In my estimate by May, June, or July we will be past the epidemic event of the coronavirus. Coronavirus will continue to be with us as a disease, there will still be a coronavirus ward at Ichilov Hospital, but the epidemic dynamic will, in my estimate, be done.”

Gamzu’s successor, incumbent coronavirus czar Nachman Ash, was less optimistic.

“It isn’t simple. I am nervously watching the numbers, but at the end of the day it was the right decision,” Ash said of the reopening of the economy.

“People always ask me if that was the last lockdown, but I can’t guarantee that it will be the last. The goal is to see how we can manage this in a way that there won’t be more outbreaks.”